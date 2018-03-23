Standoff with wanted suspect ends peacefully in Kannapolis

A standoff with a wanted suspect in Kannapolis Friday morning ended peacefully just after 1:00 pm.

US Marshals were serving a warrant on a suspect at Motel 6 off of Lane Street in Kannapolis and attempted to take the suspect into custody. Police say the suspect went back into a room at the motel, leading to the standoff. Motel guests say the wanted man was allegedly in a room on the first floor.

According to guests, people who were staying in rooms near the suspect were told to move to the other side of the building.

“They jumped out the car and went up to the room and started knocking on the door trying to get him to come out telling him they had a warrant for his arrest but he wouldn’t come out," a witness told WBTV.

According to a guest, the man was staying in a room with a woman.

After several hours, police broke through the door of the room, according to a witness, and brought out the woman, followed by the man a few minutes later.

“The man kept trying to talk through the door and they kept trying to get him to pick up the phone and he wouldn’t pick up the phone, they finally just got tired of it I guess and just busted in the door," said motel guest Angela Taylor.

Investigators have not identified the man or said why he was being arrested.

