Standoff with wanted suspect ends peacefully in Kannapolis

A standoff with a wanted suspect in Kannapolis Friday morning ended peacefully just after 1:00 pm.

US Marshals were serving a warrant on a suspect named Christopher Vaughn at Motel 6 off of Lane Street in Kannapolis and attempted to take the suspect into custody. Police say the suspect went back into a room at the motel, leading to the standoff. Motel guests say the wanted man was allegedly in a room on the first floor.

According to guests, people who were staying in rooms near the suspect were told to move to the other side of the building.

“They jumped out the car and went up to the room and started knocking on the door trying to get him to come out telling him they had a warrant for his arrest but he wouldn’t come out," a witness told WBTV.

According to a guest, the man was staying in a room with a woman.

After several hours, police broke through the door of the room, according to a witness, and brought out the woman, followed by the man a few minutes later.

According to the US Marshals Service, after approximately two and a half hours, the woman and Vaughn could be heard arguing in the room and she appeared at the window "visibly distressed."

Law enforcement forced the door open and the woman was able to exit the room. Vaughn then retreated into the bathroom. After approximately fifteen more minutes, Vaughn surrendered and was taken into custody.

“The man kept trying to talk through the door and they kept trying to get him to pick up the phone and he wouldn’t pick up the phone, they finally just got tired of it I guess and just busted in the door," said motel guest Angela Taylor.

Vaughn was originally wanted for a probation violation but has an extensive criminal record.

According to the US Marshals Service, Vaughn had been placed on post release supervision after his release from prison for a conviction of Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Injury in 2013.

Probation Officers had attempted to arrest Vaughn at the Probation Office in Granville County on March 20, 2018.

Vaughn allegedly assaulted officers and threw a computer monitor through a window and then escaped through the same window.

Warrants were later issued in Granville County for assault inflicting serious injury on law enforcement, probation, or parole officer or on a person employed at a state or local detention facility, Injury to real property and Injury to personal property.

