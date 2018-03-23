Two of Rowan's 'Most Wanted' now in custody - | WBTV Charlotte

Two of Rowan's 'Most Wanted' now in custody

Ball (Rowan Sheriff's Office) Ball (Rowan Sheriff's Office)
Nasirildeen (Rowan Sheriff's Office) Nasirildeen (Rowan Sheriff's Office)
SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

Two of the Rowan Sheriff's "Most Wanted" have now been apprehended.

This week a representative with Bradshaw Bonding located Matthew Ball at a residence in Salisbury. Ball has been on the Sheriff’s Most Wanted List since February on a charge of interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Amir Nasirildeen was also arrested in late 2017. Nasirildeen has been on the Most Wanted List since January 2017 on a charge of identity theft and resisting arrest.

The Rowan Sheriff's complete Most Wanted list may be seen here: http://ossip2c.rowancountync.gov/p2c/mostwanted.aspx

Copyright 2018 WBTV.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly