Dockless bikes are all over uptown. Could scooters be next for Charlotte?

Bike-share company LimeBike has announced the addition of Lime-S, a dockless electric scooter that operates just like the company's dockless bikes. People can vote on LimeBike's webiste to ask the program to come to their city. (LimeBike)

CHARLOTTE, NC (Lavendrick Smith/Charlotte Observer) - One of the city's four bike-share companies is rolling out a new way for commuters to get around: Scooters.

Lime-S, a dockless electric scooter from LimeBike, operates just like the company's dockless bikes. The scooters cost a dollar to unlock and 15 cents per minute to ride, according to LimeBike.

The program has started in cities like Washington, D.C. and San Diego, according to the Washington Post, and the company has plans to expand it.

In an effort to gauge interest in the scooter program, LimeBike set up a voting portal on its website. The Charlotte region has more than 350 votes so far. (For context, the greater Seattle area has 500 and Boston area has 400.)

The scooters could be a hit in Charlotte where, despite complaints of companies' bikes being strewn about the city, recent data shows people do use them.

In January, when the number of bike-share programs reached four in Charlotte, there were more than 18,000 rides taken on 1,717 bikes, the Observer reported earlier in March.