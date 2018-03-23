Gun possession charges at NC schools at 10-year high, despite fewer counts for all weapons

A man was reportedly meeting his ex-girlfriend outside the S. Rowan Animal Hospital on N Main Street to give her money when the incident happened.More >>
Last year, a set of best friends went viral when photos of the best man pretending to pout during the wedding were posted online. Now, they are back for the sequel.More >>
Deputies say they received a tip that led to the seizure of the crystal meth. Samuel Ibarra, 37 of Texas, was arrested in the case.More >>
US Marshals were serving a warrant on a suspect at Motel 6 off of Lane Street in Kannapolis and attempted to take the suspect into custody.More >>
Ho Shin Lee, 31, is charged with 14 counts of money laundering. The maximum penalty for each charge is 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.More >>
