BLOG: First Alert Day Saturday, warm temperatures return next week

Sunny End To Workweek

Cold And Wet Weekend

Warmer Days Next Week

After the cold start, Friday brings continued improvement with plenty of sunshine and afternoon readings close to 60 degrees, but that's still 5 degrees below average for early spring.

Friday night with will dry and chilly with a gradual increase in cloud cover. Lows will fall back into the 30s, so bundle up if you're headed out on the town.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the forecast goes downhill again. A cold air damming scenario will set up right from daybreak Saturday, with rain quickly moving in. While the Charlotte area will be in the chilly 40s, it will likely be cold enough from around Interstate 40 northward for a wintry mix to settle in for at least a few hours.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued to mountains, where several inches of snow will fall this weekend. With all of the above - clouds, cold, rain and snow- in mind, a First Alert Day has been declared for Saturday!

Any morning mix around the Piedmont & I-40 corridor changes to rain for Saturday afternoon, and as of now, it looks like the steadiest rain comes through Saturday night into early Sunday morning. While the wet weather should pull out pretty early Sunday, it will remain very chilly with readings holding in the mid 40s, 20 degrees below average. Clouds likely hang tough all day long.

Partial sunshine returns for Monday and probably holds through midweek with a day to day warming trend expected. If you're not a fan of the cold weather, you'll be happy about next week's trend, as we may be close to 70 degrees by Wednesday and well into the 70s by Thursday!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.