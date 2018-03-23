BLOG: First Alert Day Saturday, after pleasant Friday

UPDATE: 6 p.m.

Friday has been so beautiful. It is hard to believe Saturday will be completely different, but it’s true.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Avery, Ashe and Watauga until 12pm on Sunday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the mountains of Caldwell and Burke until 12pm Sunday.

As a low pressure system approaches from the west, a warm front will bring precipitation to the mountains early on Saturday morning.

It will likely begin as snow in the higher elevations and that will last for a few hours before transitioning to a winter mix and then a chilly rain.

The mountains could pick up two to three inches of accumulation. The mountains of Caldwell and Burke should expect one to two inches.

Here is the tricky part. As we see a changeover from snow to rain, there will be a period of a winter mix.

How long it takes to make the transition will determine what we end up with.

If we have an extended period of the winter mix, we will likely have lower snow accumulations and a little more ice.

We will keep a close eye on it through the day on Saturday. Either way, plan for a messy day!

Outside of the mountains, you could see snow mixing in during the morning hours as far south at I-40. However, we aren’t expecting any accumulation.

Farther south, including Charlotte and our South Carolina counties, we will mainly see a chilly rain during the day. Highs won’t make it out of the 40s.

Stay weather prepared with updates specific for your location by downloading the WBTV First Alert Weather app here.

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

5 a.m.

Sunny End To Workweek

Cold And Wet Weekend

Warmer Days Next Week

After the cold start, Friday brings continued improvement with plenty of sunshine and afternoon readings close to 60 degrees, but that's still 5 degrees below average for early spring.

Friday night with will dry and chilly with a gradual increase in cloud cover. Lows will fall back into the 30s, so bundle up if you're headed out on the town.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the forecast goes downhill again. A cold air damming scenario will set up right from daybreak Saturday, with rain quickly moving in. While the Charlotte area will be in the chilly 40s, it will likely be cold enough from around Interstate 40 northward for a wintry mix to settle in for at least a few hours.

RELATED: BLOG: Chilly end to the workweek, First Alert Day declared for Saturday

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued to mountains, where several inches of snow will fall this weekend. With all of the above - clouds, cold, rain and snow- in mind, a First Alert Day has been declared for Saturday!

Any morning mix around the Piedmont & I-40 corridor changes to rain for Saturday afternoon, and as of now, it looks like the steadiest rain comes through Saturday night into early Sunday morning. While the wet weather should pull out pretty early Sunday, it will remain very chilly with readings holding in the mid 40s, 20 degrees below average. Clouds likely hang tough all day long.

Partial sunshine returns for Monday and probably holds through midweek with a day to day warming trend expected. If you're not a fan of the cold weather, you'll be happy about next week's trend, as we may be close to 70 degrees by Wednesday and well into the 70s by Thursday!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

