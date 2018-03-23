Shots fired in north Charlotte shopping center - | WBTV Charlotte

Shots fired in north Charlotte shopping center

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

No one was injured when multiple shots were fired in a shopping area in north Charlotte. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened in the 7000 block of Smith Corners Boulevard. Police say at least one vehicle was struck during the gunfire. 

No other details were released. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly