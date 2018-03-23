Massive blaze on set of Edward Norton, Bruce Willis movie kills firefighter

Massive fire is seen in Harlem late on March 22, 2018 (Credit: @MARKLEVINENYC)

A firefighter was killed battling a five-alarm blaze late Thursday night in Harlem, reports CBS New York. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. on a movie set in the basement of an unoccupied residential building, New York Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro told reporters in an early morning briefing.

It was in a long-closed club, the St. Nick's Jazz Pub, in a building designated as a landmark by New York City, CBS New York says.

The movie, "Motherless Brooklyn," is set for release next year and stars Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe and Alec Baldwin. Edward Norton is director / screenwriter and is also listed as an actor, the station adds.

Eric Phillips, press secretary for NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, announced the death on Twitter:

This is an awful night. We’ve lost an NYC firefighter. Public briefing shortly at Harlem Hospital. Sick to my stomach. — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) March 23, 2018

The firefighter who lost his life was identified as Michael R. Davidson, 37, a 15 year veteran of the New York Fire Department, and husband and father of four:

Two other firefighters were injured -- with burns -- and were in serious condition, Nigro said. In addition, three minor injuries to civilians were reported.

Some 200 NYPD were there.

New York City Council member Mark Levine tweeted about it:

At least 1 firefighter removed with serious injuries after mayday call in basement fire in 5-story residential building on St. Nicholas Ave & 149th. @fdny has gone to 4th alarm. #WestHarlem pic.twitter.com/wcn0mWU6KR — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) March 23, 2018

Levine retweeted images of the flames:

Horrific fire on West 149th Street and St Nicholas Avenue in #WestHarlem pic.twitter.com/DcHtKuUu8L — Juan Rosa (@JuanRosa_NYC) March 23, 2018

The fire was declared under control about 2:30 a.m. Friday.

The building, constructed in 1920, wasn't fire-resistant and the flames spread quickly, Nigro said. The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.