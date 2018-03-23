Soldier accused ringleader in sex traffic case

Good morning everyone. It's Christine Sperow and today is Friday, March 23. Here is a first look at the stories we're following now on WBTV News This Morning. Turn us on so we get the morning started together!

LIVE: A sex traffic operation uncovered here in Charlotte...and Investigators say a US army reserve soldier is the ring leader. Twenty-eight year old Xavier Boston is charged with six counts of sex trafficking. Investigators say the victims include young women and at least one minor. WBTV's Micah Smith is reporting live on this story right at 5 a.m. with more details from court documents.

Missing child/father: Officials in Charlotte want you to be on the lookout for a missing man and his two year old daughter. We'll tell you when Te'Myah Plummer and her father, Travis, were last seen plus show you their picture in case someone in the public recognizes them.

Sad update: The 16 year old girl shot at a Maryland high school this week has been taken off of life support.

Thousands of students are expected in Washington, DC this week for the March for our Lives rally. It's the latest push for gun control after last month's deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

A 5-year-old girl wanders away from school and is found walking along the side of the road. This happened at Tuckaseegee Elementary School in west Charlotte. We're asking Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools what they're doing to prevent this from happening again. Watch for that report at 5:30 a.m.

WEATHER CHANGES: The weekend is here! But the weather forecast is not going to cooperate. WBTV Meteorologist Al Conklin is giving the forecast now and it is going to rain.

