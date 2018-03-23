One person taken into custody following southwest Charlotte robb - | WBTV Charlotte

One person taken into custody following southwest Charlotte robbery

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A person was detained following a robbery in southwest Charlotte Thursday night. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the robbery occurred just before midnight in the 100 block of Kingsford Drive. The alleged victim gave police the robber's vehicle description. 

A short time later, officers found the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Remount Road and Toomey Avenue. That's when police reportedly took one person into custody. 

No other details were released. 

