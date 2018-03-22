Two large companies highlight Charlotte's hunger issue

A popular social app brought users beyond the screen, and around the dinner table Thursday.

Nextdoor and Walmart are travelling together for the “Fight Hunger, Spark Change” campaign, creating the first conversation in Charlotte.

“The only thing holding us back from solving this problem is working together and collaborating,” Steve Wymer of Nextdoor said.

Representatives from across the area met around a community table at a Druid Hills park to share ideas and concerns.

According to Second Harvest Food Bank, more than 18 percent of the counties it serves locally live in poverty.

Community member and former health inspector Nadine Ford said she has seen plenty of Charlotte families living off one meal a day.

“If I sleep all day then I won’t feel the hunger pains,” she recalled hearing some people say.

CMPD Captain Jonathan Thomas remembers facing food insecurity in a recent suspect search.

“I opened the refrigerator, because people hide in the refrigerator,” he recalled. “And no power, no food. That person is hungry a lot. What kind of decisions are you making in your life when you’re that hungry and you don’t know where your next meal’s coming from?”

Thursday, police, faith leaders, chefs, city council members and several others worked face to face to fight this issue.

“We’re not going to solve it tonight,” Ford said of the conversation. “We probably won’t solve it this year. But there are people out here who are chipping away at it.”

