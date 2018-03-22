Two in custody after jumping, running from stolen vehicle in south Charlotte

Two people were taken into custody after running from a reportedly stolen vehicle in south Charlotte Thursday evening.

The incident began around 6 p.m. when the stolen vehicle was spotted by a license reader. Police say the vehicle was stolen on March 19.

CMPD's Aviation Unit followed the vehicle, which officials say struck two other vehicles before the occupants jumped out and tried to run away near the intersection of Carmel Road and Crossgate Road.

The duo was taken into custody a short time later. Their names and possible charges have not been released.

Police said no major injuries were reported from the crashes.

