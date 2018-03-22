I-77 reopened after car crashes into bridge railing, spills debris on highway

I-77 north is now open after a car crashed into a bridge railing, causing debris to spill on the interstate below Thursday night.

According to Mooresville Fire and Rescue, the incident happened at Brawley School Road and the I-77 bridge.

Crews worked to stabilize the car after it damaged the railing. Debris was reportedly on I-77 after the crash.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area and expect traffic delays.

https://t.co/UnjiTO8ocF, I-77, North, MM 35, In Mooresville, Road Obstruction , Cleared, at 3/22 6:44 PM — NCDOT I-77 (@NCDOT_I77) March 22, 2018

The scene is now clear according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

There's no word on injuries or what caused the car to crash.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.