Five displaced after house fire in Kannapolis

Five people were displaced due to a house fire in Kannapolis Thursday evening.

The fire broke out just after 6 p.m. on the 100 block of Wayne Avenue. Firefighters said heavy flames and smoke were coming from the home when they got to the scene.

Everyone inside was able to escape uninjured, but officials say the home suffered significant damage in the 15 minutes before the flames were knocked down.

The American Red Cross is helping those who were displaced.

The fire is still under investigation but investigators say it appears to be accidental in nature.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.