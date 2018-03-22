Survey: What's the strangest reason for being late to work?

How often are you late for work? What's the strangest excuse for being late that you've heard? These are two of the questions asked in a new survey.

The survey, from CareerBuilder, found that more than one in ten - or 12 percent - of people asked say they're late at least once a week. About 25 percent of workers asked say it's a monthly occurrence. In 2016, that number was 29 percent.

The survey also asked employers about the excuses they've heard when an employee is late. Their answers weren't the typical "car wouldn't start" story:

It's too cold to work.

I had morning sickness (it was a man).

My coffee was too hot and I couldn't leave until it cooled off.

An astrologer warned me of a car accident on a major highway, so I took all backroads, making me an hour late.

My dog ate my work schedule.

I was here, but I fell asleep in the parking lot.

My fake eyelashes were stuck together.

Although it has been five years, I forgot I did not work at my former employer's location and drove there on accident.

As for the more mainstream reasons for tardiness, the survey states that traffic came in at 51 percent, oversleeping at 31 percent, bad weather 28 percent, too tired to get out of bed came in at 23 percent, and forgetting something had 13 percent.

