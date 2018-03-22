US Army reserve soldier accused of sex trafficking young women

A Charlotte man, and U.S. army reserve soldier, was arrested and charged Thursday with sex trafficking young women, including one minor.

The indictment charges 28-year-old Xaver Boston, of Charlotte, with six counts of sex trafficking, one count of inducing a person to travel in interstate commerce for purposes of prostitution, and two counts of using an interstate facility to promote a prostitution enterprise.

According to the indictment, between 2012 and Spring 2016, and again between Spring 2017 and Sept. 2017, the man operated a prostitution enterprise and sex trafficked young women, including one minor girl.

The man allegedly advertised the women on Backpage.com and collected the prostitution money for his own profit.

He provided the women with drugs, including heroin, to maintain control of their actions, and used violence as punishment when he suspected they were keeping money from him, lying to him or not following his directions.

Each sex trafficking count carries a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life, as well as mandatory restitution and a $250,000 fine.

The case is being investigated by the FBI in Charlotte and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Court officials say the indictment is merely an accusation, and the man is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

