Car crash temporarily closes part of road in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, SC (WBTV) -

Part of a road was temporarily closed after a car crash in Fort Mill Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the incident happened on Tom Hall Street in the downtown area.

One lane of Tom Hall Street coming into town near Bank of America and Hardee's is closed as crews work to clear the scene.

There is heavy traffic in the area and drivers should expect delays.

There's no word on injuries or what caused the crash.

This is a developing story and no further information has been released.

