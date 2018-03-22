Car crash temporarily closes part of road in Fort Mill

(Provided by the Town of Fort Mill)

Part of a road was temporarily closed after a car crash in Fort Mill Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the incident happened on Tom Hall Street in the downtown area.

One lane of Tom Hall Street coming into town near Bank of America and Hardee's is closed as crews work to clear the scene.

Heavy traffic in downtown Fort Mill due to Automobile accident on Tom Hall St (Bank of America and Hardee’s). Expect delays — Town of Fort Mill (@townoffortmill) March 22, 2018

There is heavy traffic in the area and drivers should expect delays.

There's no word on injuries or what caused the crash.

This is a developing story and no further information has been released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.