Duo wanted after robbing Loomis Fargo employee at Matthews bank

Police in Matthews are trying to identify two men who robbed a Loomis Fargo employee while he was servicing an ATM in east Charlotte Thursday.

The incident happened around noon at the Bank of America ATM on the 10000 block of Independence Boulevard. The Loomis Fargo employee said the men robbed him at gunpoint then ran away on foot into nearby woods.

Police, along with CMPD's helicopter unit and a K9, tried to track the crooks but did not locate them.

The robbers are described as black males possibly in their 20s, 5’11” tall, wearing black hoodies and blue jeans, with one having dreadlocks.

Anyone with any information about the robbery or the men involved is asked to call 704-847-5555.

