Mother comes face to face with man that killed her son

A man charged with robbing and killing another man in an uptown Charlotte apartment complex in 2017 pleaded guilty Thursday morning.

Andre Young-Johnson is charged with second-degree murder and will spend at least 20 years in prison for the murder of Julian Williams.

William's mother was in the courtroom and shared a poem with Young-Johnson.

“He killed my son that I carried for nine months without even thinking about it. He does not have the right to that. Only God has the right to that to take a life or rob someone," said Vanessa Willams-Brown.

According to the warrant, a witness called police on May 26, 2017, and said he overheard a man admitting to killing another man and stealing from his East Stonewall Street apartment.

The Charlotte Fire Department and Medic went to the apartment, but it was locked and no one opened the door. Firefighters broke down the door and found a man, later identified as 35-year-old Williams, lying face down on the floor. According to the warrant, his hands were tied behind his back with extension cords.

PREVIOUS: Man found dead in uptown Charlotte apartment identified, arrest made

Police believe Williams and Johnson possibly knew each other.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.