Man accused of killing 14-year-old Anthony Frazier rejects plea deal

A man charged in the 2017 shooting death of 14-year-old Anthony Frazier rejected a plea deal Thursday morning.

Mangasha Dion Clark, 20, who was charged with murder in the deadly shooting, rejected a deal that would have required him to serve a minimum of 25 years in prison.

Frazier was shot and killed around 10 p.m. on January 2, 2017, while in a vehicle with family he was visiting on Finchley Drive. Police said the family was returning from a birthday celebration.

Two people were in a bush near the home when the vehicle pulled up to Frazier's relative's home.

Those individuals ran away but reportedly fired as they did, hitting Frazier. The teen died at Carolinas Medical Center the next day.

Reginald Lee Edmonds, 17, was also charged with accessory after the fact to murder in connection with the teen's death.

No trial date was set for Clark, but he faces life in prison on a first-degree murder charge.

