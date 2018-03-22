New Castle Bridge plan to be 'less impactful' on traffic

A new plan was chosen for a bridge that will connect Burke and Caldwell County, the NCDOT said Thursday, following citizen concerns.

"It was evident that the community wanted an option that would be less impactful to traffic," NCDOT officials said of Castle Bridge repairs.

Rather than replacing steel beams and the concrete deck, repairs will be made to the beams so the bridge may remain in service for three to five more years. Engineers have started drafting contract details for the repair process which is expected to start this fall.

Repairs are expected to take four to six months to complete. Short-term bridge closures will be likely.

"The goal of making temporary repairs is to keep the existing bridge open as much as possible during the process," NCDOT says.

