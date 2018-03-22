Ballantyne area roads reopen after cut gas line

A cut gas line shut down roads in the Ballantyne area for a time Thursday afternoon, causing heavy delays.

The incident closed Interstate 485 inner to northbound Johnson Road, northbound Johnson Road from Interstate 485 to Community House Road, and Community House Road from Endhaven Lane to Johnson Road. The roads reopened around 2 p.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a cut gas line, northbound Johnston Rd from I485 to Community House is closed. Community House Rd is closed from Endhaven Ln to Johnston Rd. The ramp from inner I485 to northbound Johnston Rd is also closed. (1/2) — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 22, 2018

Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

