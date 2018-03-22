Ballantyne area roads reopen after cut gas line - | WBTV Charlotte

Ballantyne area roads reopen after cut gas line

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A cut gas line shut down roads in the Ballantyne area for a time Thursday afternoon, causing heavy delays.

The incident closed Interstate 485 inner to northbound Johnson Road, northbound Johnson Road from Interstate 485 to Community House Road, and Community House Road from Endhaven Lane to Johnson Road. The roads reopened around 2 p.m.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area. 

