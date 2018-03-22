Charlotte man sentenced to 35 years on child pornography charges

A Charlotte man was sentenced on Thursday to 35 years in prison on child pornography charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Johnny Allen Hass, Jr., 49, sent several files that contained child pornography to an undercover FBI agent over the internet in June 2016.

Court officials say law enforcement officers then seized a cell phone and thumb drive from Hass' Charlotte home. In total, Hass allegedly had 78 videos of child pornography including videos of sexual abuse involving minors, according to the attorney's office.

He allegedly plead guilty to transporting child pornography in August 2017. Officials say Hass has two prior federal child pornography convictions.

Hass was reportedly convicted in Florida in 1987 for attempted lewd assault upon a child and for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was also convicted in 1996 for transporting child pornography and in 1998 for "receipt of child pornography."

Court officials say Hass was also convicted in Mecklenburg County in 2015 for violating his sex offender registry. Officials said Hass was prohibited from owning a computer or any device that had internet access.

After being released from prison, Hass will have to serve a lifetime of supervised release and will have to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.