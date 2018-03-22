8 new flu deaths reported in NC, totaling 328 for season

Eight new flu deaths were reported in North Carolina Thursday, bringing the total for the season to 328.

The flu season started October 1. North Carolina health officials say the new flu deaths were reported between March 11 and March 17. The state saw the biggest spike this season in February.

In South Carolina, 14 flu deaths were reported last week, bringing the total to 235 for the season.

The flu restrictions that were in effect for Charlotte-area in-patient hospitals were lifted last week, as flu cases seem to be decreasing.

In early 2018, Charlotte-area hospitals restricted access for visitors under 12 due to the growing number of flu cases.

The flu season usually runs through May.

DHEC says the flu shot is the best protection against the flu. The agency is waiving administrative for the flu shot at its public health clinics.

