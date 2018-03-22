Missing 2-year-old and her father from VA may be in Charlotte

A man and his 2-year-old daughter are missing from Virginia and investigators believe they may be in the Charlotte area.

According to police in Richmond, Virginia, Te’Myah Plummer and her father, Travis Plummer, have not been seen by family since August 2017. Officers do not believe either is in danger but are looking to find the pair.

“We would like to hear from whomever may be caring for Te’Myah Plummer, probably a family member,” said Major Crimes Sergeant Frank Scarpa said. “We need to confirm that she is safe.”

Investigators believe the pair may have moved to the Charlotte-area or Jersey City, NJ.

Travis Plummer is described as a 37-year-old black male, 5’8" tall, medium complexion, weighing about 250 pounds. Te’Myah is described as a two-year-old black female with a light complexion.

If you know where Te’Myah or Travis Plummer are, call Richmond Police's Major Crimes Sergeant F. Scarpa at 804-646-6772.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.