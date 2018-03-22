Car break-in suspect leads police on high speed chase, crashes into stone wall near Knox Middle School

Three car break-in suspects crashed into a stone wall on Thursday morning while being pursued by police.

According to the report, police received a call shortly after 4:00 am that someone was breaking into cars at an apartment complex near Sunset Drive.

Police responded and an officer spotted a car matching a description that had been given by a witness. When the officer attempted to stop the car, the driver took off.

Police pursued the white 2010 Honda Accord from Sunset Drive to Jake Alexander Boulevard, and then Statesville Boulevard and Mahaley Avenue.

The driver, now identified as Eugene Green of Charlotte, lost control and crashed into a stone retaining wall just across from an apartment complex and the entrance to Knox Middle School at West Park Drive.

Police estimated that the car was going 80 miles an hour on impact.

The driver was taken to the hospital, two other suspects in the car were able to get away, according to police.

Investigators said that stolen items were recovered from the Honda and that burglary tools were found in the car.

Charges are pending against Green. He will be served on the arrest warrants once he is out of the hospital.

