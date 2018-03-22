Salisbury man charged with child abuse when stepson goes to school with bloody nose

A Salisbury man was charged with child abuse after police say he struck his stepson in the nose.

According to the report, police began an investigation after the child showed up at school with a bloody nose. The boy gave conflicting stories about what had happened, but did say that his stepfather struck him.

The investigation led to charges against Erikson Douglas Courtney, 34, of Ashbrook Road. Courtney is charged with one count of misdemeanor assault on a child and one count of misdemeanor child abuse.

Courtney was given a written promise to appear in court on April 12.

