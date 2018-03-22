BLOG: Chilly end to the workweek, First Alert Day declared for Saturday

Chilly Sunshine Returns

Dry End To Workweek

Cold & Wet Weekend

Sunshine returns Thursday and lingers through a good bit of Friday as well. That's the good news. The not so good news is that there will still be a chilly breeze blowing on Thursday with afternoon readings only making it back to the upper 50s. Friday brings just a little improvement with highs close to 60 degrees, but that's still 5 degrees below average for early spring.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the forecast goes downhill again. A cold air damming scenario will set up right from daybreak Saturday, with rain quickly moving in. While the Charlotte area will be in the chilly 40s, it will likely be cold enough from around Interstate 40 northward for a wintry mix to settle in. With the above in mind, a First Alert Day has been declared for Saturday.

As for Sunday, there are mixed signals among the long-range models as to just how quickly the rain will pull out, but the trend appears to be that it should end by midday, though I would suspect the clouds will hold tough most of the day. Sunday looks to remain very chilly as well, with readings holding in the mid 40s, 20 degrees below average.

Partial sunshine returns for Monday and probably holds through midweek with a day to day warming trend expected. If you're not a fan of the cold weather, you'll be happy about next week's trend, as we may be close to 70 degrees by Wednesday!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

