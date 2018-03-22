Multiple families displaced after fire damages Kannapolis apartment building

Several families were displaced after a fire damaged an apartment building in Kannapolis Thursday morning.

According to the Kannapolis Fire Department, the blaze occurred at the Cabarrus Arms Apartments on Wilkes Drive around 2 a.m. Firefighters.saw smoke and flames coming from a two-story apartment building.

Multiple crews responded to the scene to help control the fire. Police officers and firefighters were able to evacuate people who live in the building and the surrounding units.

Everyone was able to escape the fire and no one was injured.

Crews said the fire was mostly contained to one apartment but surrounding apartments were affected by water and smoke.

Kannapolis Fire was assisted by both Concord and Landis Fire Departments on the scene as well as Cabarrus County EMS. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

