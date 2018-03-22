Several pets killed in Newton house fire

Three pets were killed in a house fire in Catawba County Wednesday night.

The two-alarm fire happened at a home on North Davis Avenue in Newton. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a back room inside the home.

Crews said there was so much stuff piled in the house that it helped the fire spread quickly. Newton police said the blaze was "difficult to fight." Since there was so much items in the home, firefighters were unsure which room the fire started in and it made it difficult to rescue the people inside.

No one was injured in the fire. Crews said a dog and two cats died in the fire.

It is unclear what caused the blaze.

