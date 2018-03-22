Man shot, killed in northwest Charlotte identified

A man shot and killed in northwest Charlotte Wednesday night was identified by police Thursday as 30-year-old Stephen Giles.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting happened in the 300 block of Jones Street just before midnight. Officers say they arrived to find Giles with multiple gunshot wounds. Medic pronounced him dead on scene.

Giles' family has been notified of his death.

Police say the homicide investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.