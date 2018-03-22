Breaking News: Overnight Homicide

It’s Thursday, 22 March 2018…good morning to you from the WBTV News morning team. John Carter reporting to you this morning. We invite you to join us from 4:30 to 7:00 AM for the area’s best, most accurate, factual and compelling morning newscast.

Breaking News: One man is dead following a shooting in northwest Charlotte overnight. Our Caroline Hicks is getting new information about what happened and will have the latest in a LIVE report.

More Breaking News: A fire at a home in Newton. Several animals were killed.

Some CMS parents are frustrated as their children face overcrowding in their schools next year. Making matters worse, they say they just found out about the issue. We’ll have a LIVE report on an emergency meeting last night to discuss possible solutions.

Relatives of a slain 17-year-old in Charlotte say they still don’t have the answers they want, even after a meeting with police. We have an update to the case of Daquan Shannon.

Troopers tell WBTV an ambulance driver was at fault in a deadly crash in Chester County.

Two parents in Iredell County are facing charges this morning after police say their three-year-old child was found naked, wandering around a mobile home park.

A family in Gastonia says they were scammed out of almost a thousand dollars, right after losing their home in a fire. They spoke only to WBTV as they look for answers.

We have new information on the Austin, Texas bombing case…the suspect in the case left a long video message, confessing to the bombings.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has broken his silence about the company’s data breach and says he’s “really sorry”.

A cold start to your day today! Better grab that jacket.

We’ll be in the Alert Center this morning…monitoring multiple news sources to bring you BREAKING NEWS and news just in…locally and from around the world.

All that and more when you join us from 4:30 to 7:00 AM. Hope to see you then!