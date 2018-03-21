Family swindled for rent

Hello everyone. This is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom, getting ready for our 11:00 broadcast.
A Gastonia family loses its home to a raging fire. They put up a nearly $1,000 to rent a new place to live, but that money vanished and now there’s no new home. Reporter Amanda Foster will tell us what the family hopes to do next.
The 23-year old deemed the Texas bomber, who blew himself up when the law closed in, left a 25-minute recording behind confessing to the crimes, according to police. Mark Condit terrorized the Austin area for weeks, killing two people and injuring four others with his package bombs.
Plus, you’ll see what happens when a 7-year old Indian Trail boy with a rare disease gets to meet his dream hero and Charlotte native, Steph Curry at a game in Oakland, California.
Heavy snow in the North Carolina mountains, stretching all the up to New England tonight. It’s the 4th Nor’easter storm in the past three weeks. Welcome to Spring.

Several schools have announced delays Wednesday amid a Winter Storm Watch that's in effect for the High Country.More >>
According to the Kannapolis Fire Department, the blaze occurred at the Cabarrus Arms Apartments on Wilkes Drive around 2 a.m. Firefighters.saw smoke and flames coming from the two-story apartment complex.More >>
The two-alarm fire happened at a home on North Davis Avenue in Newton. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a back room inside the home.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting happened in the 300 block of Jones Street just before midnight. Police found a man on scene who had been shot multiple times.More >>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.More >>
