Family swindled for rent

This is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom, getting ready for our 11:00 broadcast.

A Gastonia family loses its home to a raging fire. They put up a nearly $1,000 to rent a new place to live, but that money vanished and now there’s no new home. Reporter Amanda Foster will tell us what the family hopes to do next.

The 23-year old deemed the Texas bomber, who blew himself up when the law closed in, left a 25-minute recording behind confessing to the crimes, according to police. Mark Condit terrorized the Austin area for weeks, killing two people and injuring four others with his package bombs.

Plus, you’ll see what happens when a 7-year old Indian Trail boy with a rare disease gets to meet his dream hero and Charlotte native, Steph Curry at a game in Oakland, California.

Heavy snow in the North Carolina mountains, stretching all the up to New England tonight. It’s the 4th Nor’easter storm in the past three weeks. Welcome to Spring.

