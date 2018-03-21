Crime Stoppers: Pink tower car break-ins

Many times, people leave their cars unlocked, inviting crooks to steal what's inside and that's what happened in South End at The Arlington Condos otherwise known as the pink tower.

The garage there is open and marked with surveillance cameras, but it didn't prevent six people, all covered from head to toe, from wandering around at 2:00 a.m. and immediately finding an unlocked car.

Why did it take six people for one crime? CMPD Detective Brandon Miller explains.

"The more you have the more ground you can cover, the more vehicles you can check, so we think they sat down thought it out, got a group of guys together, came out here and did this," Miller says.

This organized group starts combing through a soft top Jeep Wrangler, cutting through a side panel to get inside.

"We don't know if they were trying to steal it, or trying to do what we call a smash and grab, where they take whatever they can and run off, but they did get the faceplate of the radio from this particular jeep," Miller added.

Why take a radio faceplate?

"They must have thought it had some value, but anybody who knows anything about car stereos knows the radio doesn't work without the faceplate," Miller explained.

Police will tell you, there's been a series of car break-ins around Charlotte lately.

"It's very possible they could be responsible for many more, but the thing is, with this particular case, we saw three cars that were broken into on video, but only one was actually reported," Miller said.

Why wouldn't someone report their car had been broken into?

"Sometimes people don't report them because they may come outside and find nothing missing and think, well, it's not a big deal, but it is a big deal," Miller said.

Since this incident, the manager says there are now officers patrolling the garage and that seems to have stemmed the break-ins.

If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 and earn a nice cash reward without leaving your name.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.