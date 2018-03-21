Good Samaritan carjacked on I-485 after stopping to offer help

A local man is still shaken up after he says he was trying to help when he pulled over on the side of the road to help someone. Instead, he ended up getting carjacked.

Joseph Scruggs says he was driving on I-485 around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday when he saw a man walking on the road.

He decided to pull over to ask the man if he needed help. Scruggs says that's when the man put a gun to his head and forced him to get out his car.

"I'm not going to argue with someone who has a gun in my face," Scruggs said. "I got out of the car and called the cops."

Scruggs says the man got into the driver's seat and drove away.

The car is a silver 2006 Honda Accord. It and the man who stole it have not been found.

Anyone with any information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

