Matthews police searching for man accused of entering multiple vehicles

MATTHEWS, NC (WBTV) -

Police are searching for a man accused of entering multiple vehicles in Matthews Wednesday morning.

Officials say the man entered the vehicles in the Greylock Ridge neighborhood on E. John Street.

Electronics and other items were stolen from the vehicles.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 704-847-5555.

