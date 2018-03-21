Mitchell and DeVoe major contributors in Clemson's run to the Sweet 16

In a NCAA Tournament that is full of great stories, one not getting a lot of attention is Clemson's run to the Sweet 16.

Two of the major contributors are from the Charlotte area and both are starters.

Former Shelby star Gabe DeVoe is averaging 13 points per game and former Cuthbertson star Shelton Mitchell is averaging 12 points per game and leads the team in assists.

Clemson's season could have easily gone off the rails back in January when leading scorer Donte Grantham was lost for the year with a knee injury, but that's when DeVoe really stepped his game up.

In Grantham's absences, the senior finished the regular season and the ACC Tournament averaging 15 points per game. During a 4 game stretch, he had a streak of knocking down at least 5 three pointers in each game. He also had 5 contest where he scored at least 24 points.

Mitchell had a concussion mid February where he missed two games. But in the 5 games before the NCAA Tournament, the junior scored in double figures in 4 of those 5 contests.

Both players have really shinned in the NCAA Tournament under the bright lights and big time pressure.

In Clemson's round one match up against New Mexico State out in San Diego, DeVoe went for 22 points on 10 of 15 shooting from the field. Mitchell was even better as he had a season high 23 points and 5 assists.

In Sunday's win over Auburn to put Clemson in the Sweet 16, DeVoe had 22 points and knocked down 6 three pointers. Mitchell stuffed the stat sheet as he had 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists.

The Tigers enter Friday's game against Kansas 25-9 and if they hope to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1980, DeVoe and Mitchell will have to be big factors once again.

