Owner of Charlotte educational program investigated for similar case years ago

Additional information has been revealed about the owner of a Charlotte educational program who was recently accused of sexually assaulting a young girl.

Confirmation from the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s office says in 2009, Ricardo Mata was investigated but never charged in a similar type of situation.

Rob Tufano of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told reporters the alleged incident goes back to the previous decade.

"So it does seem to be another case going back nine years. Same type of situation at one of these camps of his. Actually, same age as our current victim of six-year-old back in 2009," Tufano said.

The concerns about the previous case were brought up during Mata's first court appearance on Monday for a recent incident.

RELATED: Owner of Charlotte educational program accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old detained by ICE

The latest incident police are investigating happened at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Dilworth. CMPD says a six-year-old girl was assaulted during one of Mata's classes that teaches Spanish through local summer camps. According to investigators the incident happened last summer at the church.

CMPD is asking if anyone has information regarding other possible cases connected to Mata to please come forward.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.