Making your own Rainbow Easter Surprise Cake with Morning Break

Have you seen those cakes that are beautiful on the outside with a bigger, better, more beautiful surprise of candy on the inside?

Yeah, we have too!

That’s why we decided to try it out.

Here are the supplies we gathered:

3 boxes of white cake mix

4 containers of icing (better to have more than enough than not enough, right?)

Gel food coloring

Vegetable oil

Eggs

Easter candy (we used malted eggs and jelly beans)

We searched through a number of recipes and landed on our own little mix of them all. So, without further ado – here is the process:

Mix the box cake ingredients, one box at a time, according to the directions on the box.

Split the mix in half using two containers. Use food coloring to color the mix different colors.

Bake according to the time on the box.

Repeat for two more layers with two different colors.

Let the cakes cool. A lot. Really cool.

Now comes the fun part. We mean the part where you realize your layers aren’t flat, they are domed and not even. All you have to do is cut them to make them flat. Once the layers are flat and the same size as one another – start stacking.

The first layer goes down with icing on top. The second layer is different. You’ll need to cut a circle in the middle of that layer. Not too small, not too big. Enough to hold some candy. Then add icing to the cake “donut” you’ve created. Repeat with the third layer. The top layer is just that – a topper.

Now for what most of the blogs we read call the “REALLY IMPORTANT” part. The crumb cake icing layer. Think of it as a rough draft with glue. Yep, you read that right. It doesn’t have to be pretty, ours wasn’t but it works – from what we hear. Then, take a scraper to clean up the icing. If you haven’t used one of these when making a layer cake before, our advice is GET ONE AND USE IT! Seriously, the scraper cleans up the icing really well and makes it look super nice.

Let that layer chill for at least 30 minutes before adding your final layer of icing.

We hope it turns out just perfect!

