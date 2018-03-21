Burke Co. deputies execute drug bust, arrest 7

Burke County deputies executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Hollar Street after receiving information that the residents were engaging in the distribution of a large quantity of meth close to an elementary school.

The deputies located a large amount of meth, drug paraphernalia and US currency inside the home near Drexel Elementary School on Wednesday.

Linda Vang, Paulina Thao, Linthong Lin Phimmachak, Bounpheng Luanglath, Yua Staci Cha, Nancy Cha and Manila Cha were all arrested and transported to Burke-Catawba District Confinement Facility and placed under a $500,000 secured bond each.

