Man convicted of killing Catawba Co. mother, injuring another faces 18 years

A man accused of killing a 26-year-old mother in Catawba County in a car crash in March 2017 will spend at least 18 years in prison following his conviction.

Rory Calvin Hinson was charged with involuntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious harm in a car crash killing Kristen Irene Lawson and seriously injuring another person.

On March 24, 2017, police say Hinson stole a truck and went on a theft spree taking items from multiple homes in a Conover neighborhood.

According to officials, Hinson left the neighborhood speeding. Hinson crossed the center line and sideswiped one car and then hit another car head-on, killing the Lawson, according to Highway Patrol.

Officials say cocaine and alcohol was found in Hinson's system.

Hinson also pleaded guilty to multiple counts of habitual larceny and felony larceny.

