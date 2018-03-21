Woods leaving Wake Forest

Wake Forest redshirt junior Keyshawn Woods is leaving the program after graduating in May.

Woods plans to either transfer or start his professional career. As a graduate senior, Woods can transfer to any program and play right away.

"I appreciate the opportunity that Coach Manning gave me to be a part of this program and to graduate from this great university," said Woods in a press release provided by the school. "I am proud that I was able to help the coaches change the culture of the program and build a foundation for the future."

Woods is a native of Gastonia and played his high school basketball at Gaston Day as well as Northside Christian. He was the North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year in 2014.

He originally started his college career at Charlotte before transferring to Wake Forest after his freshman season.

In his one year with the Niners, he lead Conference USA in 3 point percentage at 46.6%. He would go on to average 8.4 points per game.

In his 2 seasons in Winston-Salem, Woods averaged 12.2 points per game and shot 40.8% from 3 point land.

Woods will graduate with a degree in Communications in May. This past season, Woods was a part of the All ACC Academic Team.

