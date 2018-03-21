Spring turns back to winter, for a day at least in the NC mountains

BANNER ELK, NC (WBTV) - The first full day of Spring was anything but Spring-like across the North Carolina mountains on Wednesday.

A weather front that brought heavy rain through the area Tuesday night turned into a major snowstorm Wednesday morning.

In Banner Elk, several inches had fallen by lunch time with more snow on the way.

Temperatures hovered in the low 20s with gusty winds making it feel even colder.

“This is crazy,”said Sam Dominguez.

Many locals said this day was worse, weather wise, than any day in February.

Skiers took advantage by heading to the slopes. Both Sugar Mountain and Appalachian remain open and will keep lifts running until at least the weekend.

Officials at Sugar have not set a closing date yet, though Appalachian is scheduled to end its season Sunday.

Despite all the snow and cold temperatures, most roads remained passable.

Warm weather earlier in the week kept road temperatures up but by late in the day, snow was starting to stick to more than just secondary roads.

Highway crews have been spreading salt all day long and plowing in sections that could be plowed.

Officials are urging drivers to be cautious if they travel after dark.

