Queens to face Northern State in the Division II semifinals

The final four teams in the NCAA Division II basketball tournament are set and Queens is still in the running for a National Championship.

On Thursday, the Royals will take on Northern State with the winner advancing to the title game on Saturday.

Queens beat California Baptist Tuesday night 100-94 to punch their ticket to the semifinals.

In the win, Queens had 6 players in double digits led by All American Todd Withers who had one of his best games of the season.

The senior scored 26 points, had 7 rebounds, and tallied 5 assists. He would drain 4 three pointers in the contest as well.

"When we were warming up, I felt real good," said Withers. "Guys were passing me the ball a lot early in the game and then found me late in the game so it was a group effort as to why I played so good."

One thing that has to worry coach Bart Lundy heading into the semifinals is the Royals defense. In the 2nd half, California Baptist shot 77% from the field... yes, 77%. But Lundy gives a lot of credit to the Lancers offense.

"We are elite defensively, ELITE," said Lundy. "And they carved us up. I wasn't really down on our guys about what we were doing. Maybe it was because we were making shots and keeping the lead. We did the things we needed to do to win."

Northern State enters the semifinals on the strength of a win over East Stroudsburg 79-71.

In the win, the Wolves had 4 players in double figures led by Ian Smith who had 21 points and DJ Pollard added 19.

East entered the game averaging 92 points per game and Northern held a team that likes to press and play fast pace to just 71 points.

Even though the game will played at a neutral site in Sioux Falls, SD, Northern will have bit of a home court advantage as the Wolves campus is in Aberdeen, SD-- 204 miles from Sioux Falls.

(32-3) Queens and (35-3) Northern State will tip off at 9:30 Thursday night after the first semifinal game between Ferris State and West Texas A&M.

