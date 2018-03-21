Police investigating after Subway in northwest Charlotte robbed - | WBTV Charlotte

Police investigating after Subway in northwest Charlotte robbed

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

 Police are searching for someone who robbed a business in northwest Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

A Subway located in the 8300 block of Bellhaven was robbed, police say. No one was injured during the robbery.

Officials and K9 searched the area for the robber however was unable to locate anyone. 

No further information has been released at this time. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly