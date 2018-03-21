Charlotte teens charged with making bomb threat toward Hawthorne Academy

Two Charlotte teens were charged Wednesday after police said they threats toward a local school.

The teens, ages 14 and 15, are charged with communicating threats. Officials say the students made bomb threats while at Hawthorne Academy.

No weapons or devices were found.

The students' names have not been released. Police say they were released to the custody of their parents.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.