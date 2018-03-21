Teen charged in connection to deadly shooting at east Charlotte QT

A teenager has been charged in connection to a recent homicide in east Charlotte.

Tyrelle Dai’shon Gaston, 17, is charged with discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle. This is related to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Daquan Shannon.

Shannon was shot at the QT gas station on the 5200 block of Central Avenue shortly after midnight on March 4.

Police say Gaston voluntarily turned himself in Tuesday. They have not said what evidence led to Gaston being named as a suspect.

No possible motive has been released. Shannon's family says the teen was not involved in any gangs and they don't believe he was at the QT for a safe exchange with someone.

Previous: Family mourns loss of teen shot, killed at east Charlotte QT

Shannon’s cousin, Mario Black, is the founder of the Million Youth March of Charlotte and Salisbury. The organization works to prevent youth violence.

Black spoke with police handling the case of his cousin. He says the family still has unanswered questions.

"I feel there is a lot of dancing around the truth right now, and we didn't get the answers we wanted today," he said.

The family hopes someone comes forward with information that can help the story "come full circle."

Black organized a vigil for Shannon on March 7.

He said it was a positive event, but the victim’s family won’t be at peace until they know who killed Shannon.

"It's my hope you know out of Daquan's death, people will think twice before picking up the gun and taking one's life because at the end of the day you have two families. The victim’s family as well as the suspects family," Black said.

No further details about the case have been released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.