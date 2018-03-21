Tennis ball: Green or yellow?

While some say the balls used while playing tennis are yellow, others say they're absolutely green - and the internet can't decide.

The Atlantic posted the question in a Twitter poll in February, sparking a debate. Multiple media outlets have since shed light on the argument.

The ball has been described as yellow, neon yellow, neon green, and lime green. Either way, it's green or yellow.

The topic went pro when professional tennis player Roger Federer was asked the question in a video posted Monday. The video has since gone viral.

“Hey Roger, are tennis balls green or yellow?” a man in the video asked. "They're yellow, right?" Federer responded.

"Hey Roger, are tennis balls green or yellow?" a man in the video asked. "They're yellow, right?" Federer responded.

So, how will we solve the issue that's dividing the internet?

"In 1972 the ITF introduced yellow tennis balls into the rules of tennis, as research had shown these balls to be more visible to television viewers," the International Tennis Federation states on their website. "Meanwhile, Wimbledon continued to use the traditional white ball, but eventually adopted yellow balls in 1986."

But, the internet doesn't seem convinced yet. Maybe we'll have to agree to disagree.

Are these tennis balls yellow or green?



Roger Federer's going yellow...



