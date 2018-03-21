At least one dead in crash involving ambulance in Chester County

One person is dead following a crash involving an ambulance in Chester County Wednesday afternoon.

The fatal crash happened on Great Falls Highway near Interstate 77. Officials say at least one county ambulance and one vehicle were involved in the crash.

According to officials, the two vehicles crashed head on. A person in the car died as a result of the crash.

The coroner is headed to the scene. Two medical helicopters are also headed to the area.

